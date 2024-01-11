Aliyev announced meeting of Baku and Yerevan border commissions

11 Jan. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The next meeting of the Azerbaijani and Armenian commissions on the delimitation of the state border is scheduled for January, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said.

The process of delimitation concerning Azerbaijan’s Gazakh-Tovuz Economic Region will be discussed during the meeting.

The head of state also noted that he issue of the eight villages under occupation is always on the agenda today.

Aliyev said that this issue was discussed during his contacts with Armenia's PM Nikol Pashinyan, including the last conversation on foot in St. Petersburg.