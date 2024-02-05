Azerbaijani judoka wins silver at Grand Slam tournament

5 Feb. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani judoka Eljan Hajiyev has claimed a silver medal at Paris Grand Slam 2024 held in France.

He secured the medal in the men's 90kg weight category after losing to Turkish Mihael Zgank in the final.

Earlier, another Azerbaijani judoka Zelim Tskaev won a silver medal at the Grand Slam tournament. Tskaev, who competed in the weight category up to 81 kg, defeated opponents from the Comoros, Portugal, the UAE and Canada, reaching the final.

The representative of Azerbaijan, who lost to the Belgian Mathias Cassel in the decisive match, took second place.