Tucker Carlson reveals when interview with Putin to be released

8 Feb. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. journalist Tucker Carlson has said that he will release his interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin at 6:00 p.m. EST (11:00 p.m. GMT), or 2:00 a.m. Moscow Time on February 9.

According to a post on his social media account, the interview will be posted on the journalist’s website.

Earlier, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Carlson had met and talked with Putin. According to the spokesman, the interview will be released "as soon as it is prepared."

According to The Wall Street Journal, Carlson will publish the interview on February 8. It is expected that the interview will be uploaded to his X page and to his website.