Azerbaijani President receives Saint Petersburg governor

3 Apr. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received governor of Russia's Saint Petersburg Alexander Beglov today in Baku.

During the meeting, the sides highlighted that Azerbaijan's friendly relations with Russia are flourishing across various domains, and the country's cooperation with Russia's various regions contributes to strengthening the ties between the two countries, AzerTAc reported.

President Aliyev and Alexander Beglov expressed confidence that the governor's visit would yield fruitful outcomes and provide an excellent opportunity to discuss cooperation prospects.

The sides stressed that remarkable events had been held in Saint Petersburg to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev and warmly acknowledged the contributions of several distinguished Azerbaijanis to the development of the city of Saint Petersburg.

Discussions during the meeting covered the expansion of trade, economic, and investment opportunities, as well as the strengthening of humanitarian, cultural and educational cooperation between relevant institutions.

The sides expressed mutual interest in strengthening relations, noting the positive reception of signing the 4-year Road Map during a meeting of the intergovernmental commission on economic and humanitarian cooperation between Baku and Saint Petersburg, operating for two decades.

Then, a keepsake was presented to Ilham Aliyev.