Peskov: Putin and Pashinyan may personally discuss issues of bilateral relations

11 Apr. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan may in the foreseeable future personally discuss all issues in relations between the two countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"We hope that in the foreseeable future the leaders will have the opportunity to personally discuss such issues, if they are on the agenda," Dmitry Peskov said.

Earlier, Pashinyan said that Armenia "hasn't taken a single wrong step" in its relations with Russia, noting that "there are numerous cases to the contrary."