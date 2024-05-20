Azerbaijani and Turkish presidents hold phone talks

20 May. 23:59 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made a phone call to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on May 20.

During the phone conversation, the presidents discussed Türkiye-Azerbaijan relations, as well as regional and global developments.

Erdogan hailed the positive advancement of the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, noting that Türkiye is closely following the process.

The Turkish leader emphasized that the fair and sustainable peace that will be ensured in the region will create a new environment for both Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as for the countries of the region.

During the conversation, the sides also exchanged views on future cooperation.