Trump plans to debate Kamala Harris on September 4

4 Aug. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Former U.S. leader Donald Trump, the 2024 Republican presidential hopeful, has agreed with his Democratic rival, Vice President Kamala Harris, to hold a presidential debate on FoxNews on September 4.

"I have agreed with FoxNews to debate Kamala Harris on Wednesday, September 4th," Trump said.

Kamala Harris’ campaign said they turned down Trump's proposal to hold a debate on Fox News.

"Donald Trump is running scared and trying to back out of the debate he already agreed to and running straight to Fox News to bail him out. He needs to stop playing games and show up to the debate he already committed to on . The vice-president will be there one way or the other to take the opportunity to speak to a prime-time national audience. We’re happy to discuss further debates after the one both campaigns have already agreed to. Mr. Anytime, anywhere, anyplace should have no problem with that unless he’s too scared to show up on the 10th," the statement reads.

Trump’s second debate against Joe Biden was previously scheduled on September 10, but it became irrelevant after the incumbent president dropped out of the race, Trump explained. Also, the Republican said, he wants a full arena audience at his debate against Harris.