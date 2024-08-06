Over 100 anti-personnel mines found in Lachin region

6 Aug. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry

A minefield was found in the ravine gap in the southern part of Kichik Ishigli Mount as a result of demining activities in the territory of Azerbaijan's Lachin region, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.

Engineer-sapper units of Azerbaijan Army safely collected and neutralized 102 anti-personnel mines of E-001 М produced in Armenia in 2021.

Necessary measures on clearance the area from mines are being continued.

© Photo: the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry

© Photo: the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry