Armenia calls freezing of participation in CSTO sufficient

31 Aug. 16:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

Yerevan calls freezing of Armenia's participation in CSTO a sufficient measure. The decision on membership in the organization may be revised in the future.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that the issue of Armenia's participation in the CSTO has been decided in favor of freezing.

Armenia has frozen its participation in the Collective Security Treaty Organization at all levels. Yerevan believes that this is sufficient for now, the head of the Cabinet noted.

"Discourse is possible, someone will say that freezing is sufficient, someone will say no. All depends on the authority to make an assessment. I respect all points of view, but we made the decision,”

– Nikol Pashinyan said.