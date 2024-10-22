22 Oct. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A high-ranking Western official once approached Tbilisi with an idea of unleashing a war on Russia, founder of the ruling Georgian Dream party Bidzina Ivanishvili said in an interview.

Ivanishvili recalled what Georgia’s former Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili once told him. A high-ranking official from a Western country spoke with him and Irakli asked, 'Well, for how long do you think we can be at war [with Russia]? How long will we be able to hold out?' The answer was three or four days. Garibashvili said, 'And are you going to kill us for the sake of these three to four days?'

"And the official told him, 'There are three-four million of you. They won’t be able to kill all of you in three-four days. Later om, you can initiate guerilla movement in forests. We will help you and you will be fighting from there,'" Ivanishvili said.

According to the honored leader of the Georgian Dream party, this episode consolidated the ruling team against such call.