Iran to triple defense budget

Iran's defense budget will be tripled in the new calendar year that will take place on March 21, 2025, by more than 200%, Iranian government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani said.
The planned defense budget increase is part of a budget proposal that has been submitted by the government to parliament for approval, according to IRIB.
"In the budget, which should cover all the country's expenses, all efforts were aimed at meeting the country's defense needs, special attention was paid to this issue, therefore we witnessed a significant increase in the military budget by more than 200%," Fatemeh Mohajerani said.