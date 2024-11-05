China International Import Expo opens in Shanghai

5 Nov. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE), the world's first national-level exposition dedicated to imports, opened today in Shanghai.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang delivered a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the 7th CIIE and the Hongqiao International Economic Forum.

Running from November 5 to 10, the 7th CIIE has attracted 3,496 exhibitors from 129 countries and regions. It also sets a new record with 297 Fortune Global 500 companies and industry leaders attending the event.

More than 400 new products, new technologies and new services are set to be unveiled during the expo, which experts believe is a strong indication of global companies' confidence in the Chinese market and their commitment to further development in China despite a sluggish global economic recovery.