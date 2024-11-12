Central Asian leaders arrive in Baku

12 Nov. 10:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Leaders of the Central Asian countries - Kyrgyzstan,Tajikistan and Uzbekistan - arrived in the capital of Azerbaijan on November 11 to participate in the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

At first, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov was welcomed at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Health Teymur Musayev, along with other officials.

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon was the next to arrived in Baku. At the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, he was welcomed by Azerbaijan's Minister of Labour and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev, along with other officials.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev was welcomed by Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, along with other officials.