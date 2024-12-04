Another 48 families return to Azerbaijan’s Shusha

4 Dec. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Ismail Agakishiyev / Vestnik Kavkaza

Another group of former internally displaced persons was sent today to the Azerbaijani city of Shusha from the Garadagh district of Baku.

At this stage, another 48 families or 164 people moved to the city of Shusha.

To date, about 30,000 people are currently living in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur, along with former internally displaced persons who resettled there, working on the implementation of projects in the region, as well as performing official duties in local subdivisions of certain state institutions, working in resumed institutions.