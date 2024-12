4 Dec. 21:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

During the "Russia Calling!" forum, Russian leader Vladimir Putin spoke about inflation in Türkiye.

Vladimir Putin praised the decline in inflation in the country, calling the figures good progress and the right trend.

The Russian President recalled that recently the Turkish inflation rate was approximately 80%, while today it is below 50%.

In conclusion, Putin congratulated the financial leadership of the republic on the improvement of the situation in this area.