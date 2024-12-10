U.S. embassy urges Georgia to release protesters

10 Dec. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The U.S. Embassy in Georgia has issued a statement on the ongoing developments in the country, calling for the immediate release of those detained during the protests.

"Those detained for exercising their human rights to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression must be released immediately," the statement reads.

It was noted that the U.S. strongly condemns brutal and unjustified violence against Georgian citizens, protesters, members of the media, and opposition figures. Those responsible for the unlawful use of force must be held fully accountable, the statement added.