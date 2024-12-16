Georgia not to impose counter-sanctions on Baltic states

The Georgian Dream government announced its decision not to impose counter-sanctions on Estonia and Lithuania, following their recent decision to sanction Georgian officials.
The Georgian government asserted it had the “right and ability” to respond to what it described as an “anti-Georgian decision” with reciprocal measures, but would refrain from doing so.
"We have decided to maintain unilateral friendship with both states to avoid undermining the traditional bonds between the people of Georgia, Estonia, and Lithuania”, the statement reads.