Cargo ship keels over at Istanbul port

24 Dec. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A dry cargo vessel keeled over at one of Istanbul's primary ports on December 23, prompting the evacuation and rescue of its crew.

The incident occurred around 4:00 a.m. at Ambarlı Port in the Beylikdüzü district, involving the Comoros-flagged dry cargo ship ANMAH.

The vessel's listing was attributed to improper load distribution. Of the 15 crew members onboard, 10 were rescued by emergency teams, while five others managed to swim ashore unaided.

One individual sustained minor injuries and was subsequently transported to a hospital for medical care, the Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Ministry reported.

The vessel's perimeter was cordoned off with floating barriers to mitigate the risk of maritime pollution, with local media footage revealing dozens of containers plunging into the sea.