Russian Foreign Ministry denounces fake Lavrov's letter to Bayramov

14 Jan. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A fake letter attributed to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and addressed to Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov is a politically motivated fabrication intended to exploit the Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane crash, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"A so-called letter, allegedly from Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov to Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Bayramov, is circulating online. Written in English, it falsely claims that Russia cannot guarantee the safe use of its airspace. This is a cynical and crude forgery," the ministry said.

The statement emphasized that the fake letter is a "primitive forgery" aimed at provoking an emotional response.

"The authors of this disinformation did not even attempt to give it official credibility, using a generic email domain and an ordinary email address," the ministry said.

The ministry also highlighted the political motives behind the disinformation campaign, linking it to attempts to exploit the December 25 crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane near the Kazakh city of Aktau. It was noted this is not the first fake of this nature regarding the incident.

The Russian Foreign Ministry reminded the public that the investigation into the crash is being conducted by the relevant authorities.