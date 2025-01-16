Flydubai resumes flights to Sohci and Mineralnye Vody

16 Jan. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Flydubai will fully resume flights to Mineralnye Vody and Sochi from January 23 and 25, respectively, the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) reported.

"Flydubai will fully resume flights to Mineralnye Vody and Sochi from January 23 and 25, respectively, with an official notification having been received from the air carrier. Flights will be performed as previously scheduled," the statement reads.

Earlier, the UAE-based low-cost airline cancelled regular flights to Sochi and Mineralnye Vody until January 22. The airline has repeatedly changed the date of the flights cancellation.