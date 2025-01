20 Jan. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian National Wine Agency announced a “record high” of $565 million in exports for the country’s wine and spirits in 2024, marking a 24% increase from the previous year.

For wine numbers , Georgia exported 95 million litres (+6%) last year to 72 countries, generating $276.1 million - a 7% rise compared to 2023 figures.

Russia accounts for more than 68% of Georgian wine exports.