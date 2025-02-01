Russia remains Turkey's leading tourist source

1 Feb. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

More than 6.7 million Russians arrived in Türkiye last year, according to the Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry.

Like in the previous year, arrivals in 2024 were spearheaded by tourists from Russia and Europe, mainly Germany and the United Kingdom.

Russians accounted for 12.8% of all foreign arrivals, totaling 6.7 million - an annual increase of 6%.

Tourists from Germany jumped to over 6.6 million (up 6.9% year-on-year), while arrivals from the UK rose to more than 4.4 million (up 16.7%). They were followed by Iranians at 3.2 million (up 30.9%), and Bulgarians at 2.9 million (up 0.9%).