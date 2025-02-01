7 children from Shebekino hospitalized with acute poisoning in Yessentuki

They were in one of the sanatoriums and felt unwell after dinner

The authorities of the resort town of Yessentuki in Stavropol have hospitalized 7 children from Shebekino, Belgorod oblast. They were in one of the sanatoriums and felt unwell after dinner.

Yesterday evening, 7 children from the city of Shebekino, Belgorod oblast, who were vacationing in one of the sanatoriums in the Stavropol resort town of Yessentuki, felt unwell after dinner. The children developed fever and poisoning symptoms, the head of the city, Vladimir Krutnikov, reported today on his Telegram channel.

"Children from the Belgorod oblast are under the supervision of doctors, in hospital. There is no reason to worry. The head doctor of the children's and infectious diseases' hospital is involved, all necessary clinical diagnostic procedures are being carried out. Doctors and accompanying persons are in touch with the parents,”

- Vladimir Krutnikov informed.