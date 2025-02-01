Black Sea bottom in Anapa cleared of fuel oil

1 Feb. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Telegram channel of the Operational Headquarters of the Krasnodar Territory

Studies of the seabed near beaches of the Kuban resort of Anapa, conducted today by divers in the area of ​​Malaya Bukhta and Vysoky Bereg beach, showed an almost complete absence of fuel oil residues.

It seems that the "fuel oil epic" after the sinking of two tankers in the Kerch Strait is coming to an end: optimism is caused by studies of the seabed in the resort of Anapa, which were conducted today in the area of ​​Malaya Bukhta and Vysoky Bereg beach by divers of the Operational Headquarters of the Krasnodar Territory, a message on the Telegram channel of the headquarters reads.

"Divers and instructors from the Aqua-Globus center examined the bottom of the Black Sea in the area from ​​Cape Kordonny to Cape Sredniy Anapsky. They checked water on the depth of 0.5-8 m in the area of ​​Malaya Bukhta and Vysokiy Bereg beach. At the moment, the bottom is clean, no fuel oil was found on the rocks and seaweed. There are also no traces of pollution on the sandbanks and glades,”

- the Kuban Operational Headquarters reports.