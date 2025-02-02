Lives of Belgorod children poisoned in Yessentuki not in danger

2 Feb. 14:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The condition of children from Shebekino in the Belgorod region, who were poisoned in Yessentuki, remains stable, their lives are not in danger, according to the head of the region Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"Our boys' lives are not in danger. I hope they will recover quickly and return to their coaches and training. And, of course, we will stop worrying together with the parents, as we are very concerned",

Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

The day before, 7 young athletes who had arrived in Stavropol Territory for training camp were taken to the infectious diseases department of the hospital in Yessentuki due to poisoning. The exact cause of their illness is still being determined by specialists.

The situation is under control by the head of Stavropol Vladimir Vladimirov and other officials. An operational headquarters has been established to investigate the incident.