More oil found on beaches of Russia’s Kuban

4 Feb. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Experts have reported new traces of oil on the beaches of the Krasnodar Region following a spill caused by a tanker accident in the Kerch Strait, the region’s operational headquarters said on its Telegram channel.

"Early on February 3, the monitoring teams detected some minor oil traces in the coastline areas assigned to the Mostovsky district and Krasnodar," the message reads.

The report further noted that workers will first remove oil located near the water, then specialists and volunteers will conduct careful beach-cleaning operations, such as sand sifting.