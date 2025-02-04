Azerbaijan quadruples butter exports to Russia

4 Feb. 20:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan is strengthening its position as an important supplier of butter to Russia. Exports to the Russian Federation have quadrupled, reaching approximately 940 tons.

Reports indicate that butter supplies from Uruguay and Argentina have also increased. Almost 650 tons of butter were delivered from Uruguay, while Argentina supplied about 200 tons.

It is noted that traditionally large supplies from Belarus have decreased. Thus, in January, just over 5,500 tons were imported to Russia, compared to 10,000 tons in January 2024.

The growth of foreign imports has been driven by the introduction of quotas for duty-free import of butter. Up to 25,000 tons of butter can be imported into Russia duty-free until June of this year.