4 Feb. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The IAEA Director General has confirmed his trip to Russia this week. According to Rafael Grossi, it will take place in the next few days.

"Yes, indeed, I will be in Moscow this week",

the IAEA Director General said.

Let us remind you that the visit of Rafael Grossi to the Russian capital was first announced at the end of January by Russia's Permanent Representative to international organizations in Vienna. He noted that Grossi plans to meet with the head of Rosatom.