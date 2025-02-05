Georgian Dream terminates mandates of opposition MPs

5 Feb. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian Parliament approved today early termination of mandates for 49 opposition MPs after they refused to recognise the results of the October parliamentary elections and take up their seats at the legislative body.

The list includes 49 members from the opposition groups Coalition for Change, Droa, United National Movement and Strong Georgia, who had submitted requests to the Speaker of Parliament for the termination of their mandates.

Each case was put to a separate vote, with between 80 and 83 MPs supporting the decisions and none voting against. A minimum of 50 votes was required for the approval.

The opposition Gakharia for Georgia party refuses to enter the Parliament, although they have not formally applied to the legislative body to terminate their mandates.