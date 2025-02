7 Feb. 10:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the data of Azerbaijan's State Tourism Agency, the January tourist flow to Azerbaijan amounted to 172,653 people.

In January last year, the tourist flow amounted to 165,868 people, thus, this year the number of foreign visitors increased by 4% or 6,785 people.

Majority of foreign tourists in the first month of the year came from Russia (41,500), Türkiye (31,500), India (17,000).