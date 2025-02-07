IAEA Director meets with Rosatom Chief

7 Feb. 12:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The talks between Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi have begun in Moscow.

The meeting is taking place in the Atom Museum at VDNKh. Following the talks, Likhachev and Grossi will hold a joint press conference.

Earlier, the IAEA Director General reported that he planned to discuss the situation in Ukraine and the Zaporozhskaya NPP with the Russian official.

It should be noted that during the press conference following his visit to Kiev, which took place earlier this week, Grossi emphasized the importance of maintaining active communication channels.