3.1 earthquake hits Eastern Azerbaijan

8 Feb. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Elizaveta Perelygina/ Vestnik Kavkaza

A minor earthquake occurred this evening in the eastern part of Azerbaijan, seismologists report. Tremors were recorded in the Hajigabul district.

An earthquake occurred today in one of the regions in the east of Azerbaijan, the Republican Seismic Service Center under the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan reports.

According to scientists, tremors were registered in the Hajigabul district. Their magnitude was 3.1.

The seismic event took place at 18:31 Baku time (17:31 Moscow time). The exact location of the earthquake was 20 km north of the Shirvan station. The depth of the source was 38 km.