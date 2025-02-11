Georgian Prosecutor General’s Office investigates “sabotage against country”

11 Feb. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Prosecutor General's Office of Georgia announced it had opened an investigation into allegations of attempted sabotage and foreign interference in the country.

The Office said the investigation had been launched into “attempted sabotage and assistance to a foreign organisation and an organisation under foreign control for hostile activities with the aim of violating the state interests of Georgia”.

The development comes as the domestic public movement United Neutral Georgia has claimed that “both internal and external actors” have engaged in “coordinated actions threatening Georgia’s constitutional order and national security” “in recent years, and particularly over the recent months”.

The founders of the platform had previously called for “exposure” of what they described as a “spy network” operating within the country. They alleged Georgia had faced “persistent attacks from both external actors” and opposition figures “representing foreign interests”.