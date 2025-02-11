Trump offers Iran to reach deal once again

11 Feb. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Donald Trump said he thinks his administration will reach a deal with Iran on halting its nuclear program.

“I think we’re gonna make a deal in Iran,” Trump said in a Fox News interview.

The U.S. leader said he prefers Israel not “bomb the hell out of them,” as many think it will do with U.S. help or approval.

“I’d much rather see a deal with Iran where we can do a deal, supervise, check it, inspect it and then blow it up or just make sure there’s no nuclear. I’d much rather do a deal that’s a deal that’s not going to hurt them, and I think they want it too,” Trump said.

Earlier, the U.S. President signed an executive order to reinstate maximum U.S. pressure on Iran. Iranian leader Masoud Pezeshkian, in turn, said that Trump talks about his desire to start negotiations with Iran, but meanwhile he is building new plots against it.