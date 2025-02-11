Shvydkoy announces countries that confirmed their participation in Intervision

11 Feb. 19:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Participants from more than 20 countries will come to Moscow for the Intervision music competition this year, Mikhail Shvydkoy, Special Representative of the President of Russia for International Cultural Cooperation, said.

Intervision will take place in September 2025 in Moscow and the Moscow Region. The corresponding decree was signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I think that it is already clear that this competition will be one of the biggest cultural events of this year. <…> if countries such as China, Brazil, CIS countries such as Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan participate in the competition, it is obvious that this competition has a great chance of success",

Mikhail Shvydkoy said.

According to Shvydkoy, Cuba, several Latin American countries, Middle Eastern countries, including Saudi Arabia, as well as a number of African countries have also confirmed their participation, RIA Novosti reports.