Sturgeon farm to be built in Kazakhstan

12 Feb. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

A sturgeon farm will be created in Kazakhstan on the Caspian Sea. It will produce 100 tons of caviar every year.

A new profitable project, a sturgeon farm, may soon be implemented in the Mangistau region, the regional akimat reports.

The akim (head) of the region, Nurdaulet Kilybay, discussed the prospects of the sturgeon farming at a meeting with investors, which took place today in Astana.

The farm will be called Red Pearl. It will occupy 56 hectares on the Caspian coast. The investment will amount to $11.2 mln.

Construction will start in Q1 2025. The first fish will be grown next year. At the initial stage, it is planned to grow 100 tons of fish, then this amount will increase to 600 tons. As for caviar, the planned volume of its production is 100 tons. It is planned to supply both fish and caviar to the domestic market and abroad.