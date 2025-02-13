Fire in Tbilisi: Freight train on fire in Samgori district

13 Feb. 18:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

A fire broke out near a railway depot in the Samgori district of Tbilisi, local media reported.

Several freight train cars were completely engulfed in flames. They had not been used for transportation for a long time. Rescuers who arrived at the scene quickly extinguished the fire, preventing any casualties.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.

It is noted that there is an important junction of the Georgian Railway in the Samgori district, where trains are sorted and serviced. Fires are not uncommon in this area: the depot caught fire in 2020 and 2021.