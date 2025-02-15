Abkhazia recognizes presidential elections as valid

15 Feb. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, early presidential elections are being held in Abkhazia. By Saturday evening, over 55% of voters cast their ballots.

The head of the Central Election Commission of Abkhazia, Dmitry Marshan, said that over 55% of voters cast their ballots in the presidential elections in Abkhazia. The elections were recognized as valid.

By 18:00, almost 80,000 voters cast their ballots. Over 134,000 people in the republic can vote.

A total of 152 polling stations are available in the country for the elections. Two more stations are open in the Russian Federation.

Preliminary election results will be announced on Sunday.