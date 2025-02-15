РУС ENG

Abkhazia recognizes presidential elections as valid

Abkhazia recognizes presidential elections as valid

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Today, early presidential elections are being held in Abkhazia. By Saturday evening, over 55% of voters cast their ballots.

The head of the Central Election Commission of Abkhazia, Dmitry Marshan, said that over 55% of voters cast their ballots in the presidential elections in Abkhazia. The elections were recognized as valid.

By 18:00, almost 80,000 voters cast their ballots. Over 134,000 people in the republic can vote.

A total of 152 polling stations are available in the country for the elections. Two more stations are open in the Russian Federation.

Preliminary election results will be announced on Sunday.

290 views
Поделиться:
Print:

Last News

Videos