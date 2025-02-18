Erdoğan: Türkiye could be suitable venue for negotiations on Ukraine

18 Feb. 22:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated that Türkiye could be the best option as a platform for a Ukrainian settlement, Turkish media reported.

According to Turkish President, Trump's views on the Ukrainian issue are close to Ankara's position on this issue.

The Turkish President also emphasized that Ankara is ready to do everything necessary to establish dialogue between the parties and achieve peace.

It should be noted that in Riyadh, representatives of Moscow and Washington held their first meeting in several years, during which they discussed the normalization of relations between the two countries and the restoration of diplomatic contacts. The parties also agreed to launch the process of Ukrainian settlement.