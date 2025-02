19 Feb. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, another group of former internally displaced persons was sent to the Azerbaijani city of Jabrayil from the Garadagh district of Baku.

At this stage, another 37 families or 212 people moved to the city of Jabrayil.

Two days ago, 42 families returned to Jabrail. Currently, about 40,000 people live in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur.