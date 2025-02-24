Putin holds phone call with Xi Jinping

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on February 24, according to state broadcaster China Central Television.
The call took place at the request of the Russian side.
The Kremlin said Vladimir Putin informed the Chinese president about recent Russian-U.S. discussions.
“The Chinese side expressed support for the ongoing dialogue between Russia and the US, as well as its readiness to assist in finding ways for a peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian conflict,” the statement reads.