Traffic on Rikoti highway restored in Georgia

26 Feb. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia's Roads Department said traffic through the Rikoti Pass crossing between the eastern and western parts of the country has been restored following restrictions placed in sections of the area after an avalanche struck on February 25 following several days of heavy snowfall.

The Department said the avalanche, which hit the kilometre 141 section of the Tbilisi-Senaki-Leselidze highway, had been cleared, with “no individuals injured”.

It was noted road clearing works continued across the entire highway due to ongoing heavy snowfall, with special equipment working around the clock.

The body also said special traffic mode had been established on certain Highway sections to address avalanche risks, heavy snowfall, and adverse weather, while special equipment had been mobilised to clear both international highways and internal roads, with technical salt being applied to combat icy conditions.