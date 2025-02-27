Ilham Aliyev congratulates Erdogan on his birthday

27 Feb. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan yesterday.

The Azerbaijani President congratulated Erdoğan on his birthday, wishing him continued success in his presidential activities for the development of brotherly Türkiye and strong health.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed his gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for his attention and congratulations.

The Presidents expressed their confidence that the friendship, brotherhood, and allied relations between the two countries, based on the "One nation, two states" principle, would continue to develop successfully.

The heads of state also exchanged views on the prospects for bilateral ties, future contacts, and issues of mutual interest.