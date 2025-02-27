Russian Olympic Committee holds talks on reinstatement with IOC

27 Feb. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) held preliminary talks with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on its reinstatement with the world body, President of the Russian Tennis Federation Shamil Tarpishchev said.

"We held preliminary talks with the IOC. However, all decisions on the issue will be made after the [IOC presidential] election. This is what they are currently focused on in the organization," Shamil Tarpishchev said.

According to him, if the formal issue that led to the ROC’s suspension is closed, then the Russian Olympic Committee should be reinstated.