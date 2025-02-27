Georgia praises trilateral cooperation with Azerbaijan and Turkey

27 Feb. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili praised her country’s “strategic partnership” with Turkey as being “based on friendship and strong mutual respect”, following a meeting with her Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Ankara.

In her comments, the official pointed to the importance of cooperation with Turkey and Azerbaijan through trilateral initiatives.

"We highly value the trilateral cooperation that connects us with Turkey and Azerbaijan...We talked about projects of strategic importance for our region," Maka Botchorishvili said.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said his Government was collaborating with Azerbaijani and Georgian counterparts for the development of “quite important” projects with “fairly high strategic function”. He noted the participation of all three countries in these projects was “crucial”, as it was providing an “opportunity to establish peace” in the wider region.

"The Minister has already noted that the involvement of all three countries in the development of these projects is of paramount importance, and all this, of course, will ultimately give us the opportunity to establish peace in the region”, Hakan Fidan said.

The Georgian Minister invited her colleague to Tbilisi.