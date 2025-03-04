Azerbaijan to host Russian Cinema Days

4 Mar. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Baku and Moscow have agreed on joint projects to promote the cultures of Azerbaijan and Russia. As part of these agreements, Azerbaijan will host Russian Cinema Days, while Russia will organize Azerbaijani Culture Days. The decision was made during a meeting between the Russian Minister of Culture Olga Lyubimova and the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Moscow Rahman Mustafayev,

"The participation of the Russian delegation in the VI World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku was a significant event. During these meetings, an agreement was reached on preparing for Azerbaijani Culture Days in Russia and organizing Russian Cinema Days in Azerbaijan",

the press service of the Russian Ministry of Culture announced.

Lyubimova noted the importance of long-standing cultural ties between the countries, as well as the high level of interaction between the cultural departments of the two countries. She emphasized that Russia is committed to developing long-term cooperation with Azerbaijan.