Counter-terrorism operation regime imposed near Makhachkala

5 Mar. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The administration of Makhachkala, the capital of the Republic of Dagestan in North Caucasus, has imposed a counter-terrorism operation regime in the urban locality of Semender.

"The counter-terrorism operation regime was imposed in the urban locality of Semender in Makhachkala’s Kirovsky district starting on 0:25 a.m. on Wednesday (9:25 p.m. GMT on Tuesday). Operational-search activities are currently taking place there," the statement reads.

Until further notice, special measures and temporary restrictions will be in place for the duration of the counter-terrorism operation.

So far, a group of militants plotting a terrorist attack on a law enforcement facility has been besieged in Makhachkala, the National Antiterrorism Committee reported.

Russia’s antiterrorism body said that a group of four people who were planning to attack a law enforcement facility was detected in a moving car in the Kirovsky District of Makhachkala in the Republic of Dagestan as security officers conducted operational-search activities there overnight.