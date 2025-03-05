Counter-terrorism operation regime imposed near Makhachkala

The administration of Makhachkala, the capital of the Republic of Dagestan in North Caucasus, has imposed a counter-terrorism operation regime in the urban locality of Semender.
"The counter-terrorism operation regime was imposed in the urban locality of Semender in Makhachkala’s Kirovsky district starting on 0:25 a.m. on Wednesday (9:25 p.m. GMT on Tuesday). Operational-search activities are currently taking place there," the statement reads.
Until further notice, special measures and temporary restrictions will be in place for the duration of the counter-terrorism operation.
So far, a group of militants plotting a terrorist attack on a law enforcement facility has been besieged in Makhachkala, the National Antiterrorism Committee reported.
Russia’s antiterrorism body said that a group of four people who were planning to attack a law enforcement facility was detected in a moving car in the Kirovsky District of Makhachkala in the Republic of Dagestan as security officers conducted operational-search activities there overnight.
"The criminals opened gun fire on traffic policemen who attempted to stop them. They were besieged on the outskirts of Semender by law enforcement officers who rushed to the scene," the statement reads.