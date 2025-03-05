Ilham Aliyev meets with Turkish leader

5 Mar. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Ilham Aliyev met with Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Ankara. Earlier, the presidents of Azerbaijan and Türkiye opened the Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline.

A meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was held in Ankara.

According to the press service of the head of the Azerbaijani state, the talks held between the leaders of the two countries were private.

Earlier, the presidents of Azerbaijan and Türkiye took part in the opening ceremony of the Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline.