6 Mar. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Wildberries has paid 51.2 billion soums ($4 mln) in additional taxes following a tax audit conducted by the State Tax Committee of Uzbekistan.

"A tax audit was conducted, which resulted in the payment of 51.2 billion soums ($4 mln) in additional tax payments for the period of 2022–2024. Of this amount, 42.8 billion soums ($3.3 mln) were paid in value-added tax (VAT)," the press service said.

Wildberries operates in Uzbekistan through its legal entity, WB INT EXPORT LLC.