Mehriban Aliyeva visits Heydar Aliyev monument in Ganja

6 Mar. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva arrived in the city of Ganja, where she visited the monument to Heydar Aliyev.



© Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Accompanied by her daughters Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva, Mehriban Aliyeva laid flowers at the monument in the city center. Following the ceremony, they took photos with the residents of Ganja.



© Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan